Appeals have been made to the Vincentian population to pay greater interest to their wellness

Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment, St. Clair Prince says the time has come for greater interest be placed on the wellness of the Vincentian Population.

Minister Prince was speaking this morning at the official launch of activities, to coincide with Caribbean Wellness Day.

He said Non Communicable Diseases present very serious socio economic problems for Small Island Developing States like St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Meanwhile, Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Roger Duncan says Non Communicable Diseases account for the top three leading cause of death in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

