India Women beat England Women by 8 wickets with 20 balls remaining in the 2nd Twenty/20 International at Derby, England yesterday.

The scores: England Women 142-6 off 20 overs (Freya Kemp 51 not out off 37 balls, Maia Boucher 34 off 26 balls, Sneh Rana 3-24), India Women 146-2 off 16.4 overs (Smriti Mandhana 79 not out off 53 balls).

