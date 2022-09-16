This Country’s Governor General, Her Excellency Dame Susan Dougan will attend the State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, which will take place in London next Monday, September 19th.

Queen Elizabeth’s funeral is set to be one of the biggest security and logistical operations the United Kingdom has ever staged.

The guest list for the service, to be held at Westminster Abbey on Monday, includes about 500 foreign dignitaries.

It will be the first State Funeral held in the UK since Winston Churchill’s in 1965.

Thousands of Police Officers from across the country will be redeployed to London to manage the crowds.

Queen Elizabeth III, the UK’s longest-serving monarch, died on Thursday September 8th at Balmoral aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.

