At least 3.5 billion EC dollars to be allocated for various capital projects over the next three years

Some 3.5 billion EC dollars in Capital Projects will be undertaken here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines over the next three years.

This is according to Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves as he highlighted several issues at an event in New York on Saturday night.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said that the bulk of the money will go towards the Kingstown Port Modernization Project.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Keisal Peters; Permanent Representative to the OAS, Louanne Gilchrist and Consulate General, Rondy McIntosh also addressed the event.

The event entitled “Vincy Diaspora Dialogue – Re-engaging the Vincentian Diaspora in the Post-COVID and Post-Eruption Era” was held at the Friends of Crown Heights Educational Center.

