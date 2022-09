MR WILSTON ARTHUR PETERS of Paget Farm, Bequia died on Wednesday September 21st at the age of 80. The funeral takes place on Saturday October 8th at the Streams of Power Ministry, Bequia according to Spiritual Baptist Rites. The Service begins at 1pm. Burial will be at the Paget Farm Cemetery.

