National Independence Committee to unveil its programme of activities tomorrow

The programme of activities planned to celebrate this country’s 43rd anniversary of Independence will be officially unveiled here tomorrow.

This will take place during a launch to be hosted by the National Independence Committee.

The launch will take place at the office of the Carnival Development Corporation, CDC, from ten tomorrow morning.

The Committee says the launch will feature highlights of some of the activities, presented by selected stakeholders.

The event will be broadcast live on NBC Radio.

