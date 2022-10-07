Six finalists named in the 2022 Lions Club St. Vincent South/Flow Secondary Schools’ Public Speaking competition

The six finalists in the Lions Club St. Vincent South/Flow Secondary Schools’ Public Speaking competition have been named.

The finalists are Kondolesha Browne representing the Georgetown Secondary School; Fayth English of the St. Vincent Girls High School; Derissa James of the Union Island Secondary School; Oscar Browne of the St. Martin’s Secondary School; Elrose Millington of the Thomas Saunders Secondary School and Andre Bowman of the Mountain View Adventist Academy.

The students were selected from a pool of nine participants who participated in the zonal preliminaries from October 4th – 6th.

The final is slated for Tuesday October 25th at the Methodist Church Hall at 7pm and students will speak on the topic, “Governance systems around the world were challenged in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many governments bungled the economic, health and civil liberties response”.

The finalists and their teachers will meet with representatives of the Lions Club South at Frenches House at 3:00 pm today Friday October 7th.

The 2020 Public Speaking Competition was won by the St. Vincent Girls High School who was represented by Marika Baptiste.

