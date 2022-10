MR ISHMAEL DORREL BRUCE better known as TUM-MIT of Clare Valley died on Sunday September 11th at the age of 39. The funeral takes place on Sunday October 16th at the Clare Valley Primary School Playing Field. Viewing begins at 9am. The Service begins at 10:00. Burial will be at the Chauncey Cemetery.

