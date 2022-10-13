Spotlight Taiwan: Hairouna Formosa Creative Arts Festival slated for this evening

The culture of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Republic of China, Taiwan will be featured this evening, at a Creative Arts Festival, to be staged as part of activities to celebrate this country’s 43rd anniversary of Independence.

Cultural Officer in the Department of Culture, Maxine Browne, says the event has been dubbed: Spotlight Taiwan: Hairouna Formosa Creative Arts Festival.

Miss Browne said the event will feature the best of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Taiwan, in relation to culture and the creative arts.

This evening’s event will be held at the Russell Auditorium from six o’clock, and entrance is free.

Activities to mark the 43rd Anniversary of Independence are being held this month with the theme: Our Resilience, Our Fortitude, Our People

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

