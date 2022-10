CARE SVG is spearheading a Project to bring awareness to gender based violence in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

President of CARE SVG, Winfield Abbott-Tannis says the project is entitled Orange SVG, and is being carried out over a nine month period.

Mr. Abbott-Tannis says awareness sessions will be done with School Students and other sectors of the society.

CARE SVG stands for Care Advocacy, Reaching out Empowering St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

