MRS ETHEL SILVINA BUTLER of Fountain died on Tuesday September 27th at the age of 98. The funeral takes place on Saturday November 12th at the St. John’s Anglican Church – Belair. The body lies at the church from 10:00 am. Tributes begin at 10:30. The service begins at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the St John’s Anglican Church Yard.

