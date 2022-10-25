There are now five active cases of Covid-19 Cases in SVG

The latest update from the Ministry of Health, Wellness, and the Environment, indicates that there are now five active case of Covid 19 recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Ministry says four cases were reported from PCR tests and one from Rapid Antigen Tests.

Three unvaccinated persons are currently hospitalized with Covid 19.

9,457 cases of COVID-19 and 9,336 recoveries have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to date. 116 people have died from the virus.

And, 72,941 COVID-19 vaccines have so far been administered locally. 37,311 persons have received their first dose; 31,433 have received their second dose and 4,197 persons have received boosters.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

