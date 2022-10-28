Vincy Expo culminates this afternoon

Invest SVG will host a ceremony this afternoon to signal the culmination of the Everything Vincy Expo, at the Geest Cargo Terminal in Kingstown.

The Investment Agency has been hosting the Expo, to showcase the Goods and Services produced here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Camillo Gonsalves is encouraging the population to continue to support local entrepreneurs.

The closing ceremony of the Everything Vincy Expo will be held from five this afternoon. Then from 8pm an event dubbed Fashion De Music will be held.

Exhibitors at the Everything Vincy Expo say they are grateful for the opportunity provided by Invest SVG to showcase their products.

NBC news spoke to Shanette Charles of Shanny’s Prod who said the exposure has done well for her business which is still fairly new.

Ms. Charles also shared her greatest challenge as an entrepreneur and she offered advice to young people who are interested in starting their own business.

