Issues relating to the safety of Schools across the country will come under the spotlight this month, as the Ministry of Education hosts activities to observe School Safety Month.

The Ministry held a Media Launch yesterday at the Conference Room of the Kingstown Public Library, to mark the start of the activities, which are being held with the theme: Safety for Sustainable Development

Delivering remarks at the launch, Senior Education Officer for Research and School Safety, Dr. Idelia Ferdinand explained why the initiative is being implemented by the Ministry.

Dr. Ferdinand highlighted the three areas of focus for the Ministry, during School Safety Month.

The Ministry of Education is also collaborating with UNESCO to implement activities for School Safety Month.

UNESCO Secretary General Janeil Henry-Rose also delivered remarks at yesterday’s Media Launch.

Mrs. Henry-Rose explained how UNESCO is involved in the initiative.

