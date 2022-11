MRS PATRICIA SHERICA LEWIS GABRIEL better known as PAT of Barrouallie and Kingstown died on Thursday November 3rd at the age of 35. The funeral takes place on Saturday December 3rd at the Cheba Assembly Church, Rose Place. The service begins at 1:00 pm. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.

