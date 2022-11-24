NBC Radio unveils retrofitted On Air Studio

The National Broadcasting Corporation NBC Radio today unveiled its Retrofitted On Air Studio in the presence of Prime Minister Dr. Ralph and Members of the Programming Department

NBC’s General Manager, Dionne John provided an overview of the project. She said the project was a team effort and commended all who were involved.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves commended NBC Radio for a job well done.

Following the unveiling, the Prime Minister hosted his weekly Face to Face Program, where he spoke about the decision to appoint Rondy Luta McIntosh as Consul General for St. Vincent and the Grenadines in the United States of America.

Rondy Luta McIntosh officially took up office as SVG’s Consul General in the United States of America from August 1st 2022.

He previously worked at NBC Radio for a few months.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

