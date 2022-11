The Clear Harbor branch in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, a company that delivers high performance customer services to its clients has been recognized by this country’s Prime Minister The Hon. Dr. Ralph Gonsalves.

Dr. Gonsalves who made a courtesy call to the company on Friday, said Clear Harbor is the single largest employer in St. Vincent and the Grenadines outside of the Government and the Mustique Company.

Dr. Gonsalves said the Company is also looking to expand its business.

