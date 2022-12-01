Government finalizes preparations for state visit by Cuban President

The Government is making final preparations for the State Visit of the President of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canal to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

President Diaz-Canal and his delegation will visit SVG from December 3rd to 5th.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves provided an update on the State Visit on NBC Radio yesterday.

During the State visit, President Diaz-Canal will address Parliament at a formal sitting on Monday December 5th at 10:00 a.m.

This will be the first time since the Cuban Revolution in 1959 that a Cuban Head of State will visit St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

