Vincentian Embassy in Taiwan hoping to attract Taiwanese Investors

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Embassy in the Republic of China, Taiwan is hoping to play a significant role in facilitating Taiwanese investment in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This was among areas discussed by this country’s Ambassador to Taiwan, Her Excellency Andrea Bowman, during NBC’s Talk Yuh Talk programme on Tuesday.

Ambassador Bowman said potential Investors in Taiwan need to be provided with relevant information on the opportunities for investment in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

