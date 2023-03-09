Significant invesment made in SVG’s Women Empowerment Project by ROC- Taiwan

The Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan) has made a significant investment in the Women’s Empowerment Project in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This was disclosed by Project/Training and Education Co-ordinator of the Centre for Enterprise Development (CED) Keisha Phillips while addressing a prize giving ceremony on Tuesday that marked the end of the project.

Miss Phillips said the WEP was far reaching as it attracted participation by more than 100 female entrepreneurs across the country.

Through the WEP, hundreds of unemployed women were also given an opportunity to hone or learn a new skill through the Adult and Continuing Education Unit to start a business or to gain employment.

Some community groups have also received funding under the initiative to executive various projects.

