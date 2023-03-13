NBA Results

Julius Randle scored 33 points in a bounce-back performance, RJ Barrett got 20 of his 30 in the second half, and the New York Knicks snapped their three-game losing streak with a 112-108 victory over Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA last night.

Immanuel Quickley had 15 points as New York Knicks survived a ferocious late rally by Los Angeles Lakers to salvage a weekend split in Los Angeles without second-leading scorer Jalen Brunson, who has a bruised left foot.

D’Angelo Russell had a season-high 33 points and eight assists despite managing just two points in the fourth quarter for Los Angeles Lakers, whose three-game winning streak ended with only their fourth loss in 12 games since the trade deadline.

Oklahoma City Thunder defeated San Antonio Spurs 102-90. Cleveland cavaliers cruised to a 119-115 win over Charlotte Hornets. Brooklyn Nets edged past Denver Nuggets 122-120. Philadelphia 76ers cruised to a wire-to-wire 112-93 win over the fading Washington Wizards, and New Orleans Pelicans from for the second time in two games as it tried to stay in contention for a Western Conference post season berth with a 127-110 victory over Portland Trail Blazers.

