6 Vincentian Police Officers will be deployed to St. Lucia as part of the RSS team

Six Members of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force will be deployed to St. Lucia in response to the request from Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre to assist with the crime situation there.

This Country’s Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Ralph Gonsalves made the announcement on NBC Radio yesterday.

St. Lucia’s Prime Minister Phillip J Pierre called for help from the Regional Security System, RSS, and has implemented 24 hour police patrols among measures in response to deadly gun violence in the southern town of Vieux Fort.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

