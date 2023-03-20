SVG to participate in IOM workshop in St.Lucia

St. Vincent and the Grenadines will participate in a hybrid workshop in Saint Lucia from tomorrow, to be hosted by the International Organization of Migration {IOM}

The two day workshop has the ultimate objective of mainstreaming the human security approach in disaster displacement and environmental migration policies in Montserrat and other OECS countries.

Director of the National Emergency Management Organization, Michelle Forbes; Foreign Affairs Officer in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Keshon King; and Acting Chief Immigration Officer, Pederico Harry, will join other technical officers from the region at this important gathering being held virtually and in person in Saint Lucia.

Participants at the workshop will be working to validate preliminary assessments of the extent to which the human security approach is included in national policies on disaster displacement and environmental migration and contribute to recommending ways to achieve greater integration of this people-centred approach.

The workshop will be hosted in partnership with the donor – UN Trust Fund for Human Security (UNTFHS).

Other contributing stakeholders include the OECS Commission, the UN Resident Coordinator Office for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), and the Platform for Disaster Displacement (PDD).

