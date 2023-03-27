Local agricultural production continues to expand

The rapid expansion in agricultural production currently taking place in St Vincent and the Grenadines is said to be causing the demand for planting material to outstrip the ability of both the state and private sector to supply.

That’s according to Minister of Agriculture Hon. Saboto Caesar, who was responding to a question in Parliament last week.

Minister Caesar said the availability of tractor services has contributed to a significant increase in planting by local Farmers.

Minister Caesar said the distribution of fertilizer has also contributed to widespread planting by Farmers.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

