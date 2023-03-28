CDB to invest 240 million EC dollars into the SVG Country Engagement Strategy

The Caribbean Development Bank {CDB} will be investing 240 million EC dollars into the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Country Engagement Strategy.

An official ceremony was held at the Sunset Shores Hotel Tuesday to launch the strategy, which sets out the country’s development vision to improve the lives of Vincentians.

In his remarks at the ceremony, Vice President of Operations at the Caribbean Development Bank, Isaac Solomon spoke about the strong partnership between the CDB and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Minister of Finance, Hon. Camillo Gonsalves described the strategy as an essential cornerstone for the future development of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said the Government is continuingly looking for opportunities to improve the livelihoods of Vincentians, and thanked the Caribbean Development Bank for its assistance in this regard..

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

