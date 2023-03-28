Police charge two men with gun and ammunition possession

Two men have been charged by Police with gun and ammunition possession.

On Friday March 25th, Police arrested and jointly charged Kelvin Mc Kie, 33 years Unemployed of Sion Hill and Stevan Stephens, 31 years Porter of Walvaroo for wit the offence of having in their possession one (1) Glock 22 pistol serial number NM875US a prohibited weapon without the authorization of the Minister.

Both men were additionally charged with having in their possession sixteen (16) rounds of .40 ammunition without a license issued under the Firearm Act. The incident occurred at Dorsetshire Hill at about 10:15 pm on 24.03.23.

The accused men appeared at the Serious Offences Court on 27.3.23 to answer the charges.

Mc Kie pleaded guilty while Stephens pleaded not guilty. Both of them were remanded into custody at His Majesty’s Prison until 30.3.23 for a hearing of the facts in the case.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

