DR. SIR ARTHUR CECIL CYRUS of Government House Road, New Montrose formerly of Layou died on Friday March 24th at the age of 94. The funeral takes place on Thursday April 13th at the Kingstown Methodist Church. Viewing and Tributes begin at 9:00am. The Service begins at 10:00. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery. In Lieu of Flowers; In Keeping With Sir Cecil’s Wishes; A Donation May Be Made towards the Apd Helping Hands Centre or the Kingstown Day Nursery.

