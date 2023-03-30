Flow Radcliffe took the National Lotteries Authority Premier Division Cricket Title this year when they defeated Carlos James/MSDA Jules Anthony Northern Stars by 95 runs at the Sion Hill Playing Field in the final match of the Championship on 19th March.

The win took Flow Radcliffe to 119 points for the season. They won 5 and lost 1 of the six matches played.

The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force 2 were second with 104 points from 3 wins and 3 defeats. Flow Rivals were third on 73 points (1 win, a defeat and 4 draws), with Guardian General Saints fourth on 70 points from 1 win, 1 defeat and 4 draws.

The other teams in the Championship were Victors 1 (68 points, Carlos James/MSDA Jules Anthony Northern Stars (49 points), and Carlos Veira Rivals (22 points).

