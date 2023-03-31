A 6.2 million dollar project will be implemented to address different road, drainage, and slope issues

Efforts are continuing here to improve the road network with the launch of a 6.2 million Euro project.

The Road Management and Rural Road Improvement Programme is being funded under the 11th European Union Development Fund (EDF) in partnership with the Caribbean Development Bank.

The project will be carried out through the Ministry of Transport and Works and the Roads Bridges and General Services Authority (BRAGSA) and will construct over 5 kilometers of existing village or feeder roads with drainage and slope protection.

Addressing the launch of the project on Monday at the Sunset Shores Hotel, Vice President of Operations at the Caribbean Development Bank, Isaac Solomon noted that there has been significant impact on the road network of St. Vincent and the Grenadines through natural disasters associated with climate change.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves explained that the vagaries of climate change have impacted heavily on the development of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Addressing Monday’s launch, the Prime Minister said he is pleased to see the European Community providing support for climate change-related issues.

Dr. Gonsalves admitted that a significant portion of rural roads are in need of repair because of the impact of climate change

In addition to the Road Management and Rural Road Improvement Programme, the 2023 National Budget 2023 has allocated 120 million dollars over the next three years for the National Road Rehabilitation Project.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

