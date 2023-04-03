Laboratory Services Programme moving towards decentralizing services

The Laboratory Services Programme in the Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment is taking steps to decentralize the services it offers to the public.

That’s according to head of Laboratory Service Elliott Samuel, who was speaking on NBC’s Face to Face programme on Friday

Mr. Samuel said the move to decentralize is part of a wider effort to build resilience.

The Laboratory Services Programme will be among several areas of the health sector that would be involved in a major Health Fair to be hosted this week by the Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment.

The Health Fair will be held on Wednesday April 5th to coincide with World Health Day, which will be observed on Friday April 7th with the theme: Health For All.

