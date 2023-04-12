PM Gonsalves says the Government intends to construct new clinics

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is continuing to invest in the local health sector, in an effort to improve the delivery of health care across the country.

This assurance came from Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonslaves, during NBC’s Face to Face programme this morning.

The Prime Minister said the Government is planning to construct a modern clinic in South Rivers.

The Prime Minster said repairs will also be carried out to the Park Hill Clinic and there are plans to construct a new one at Byrea.

