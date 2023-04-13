St. Lucia is the 2023 Windward Islands Senior Women’s 50-Overs Cricket Champions

Zaida James scored 51 off 48 balls to lead the batting for St Lucia Women as they defeated Dominica Women by 9 wickets to win the 2023 Windward Islands Senior Women’s 50-Overs Cricket Championship at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground at Gros Islet in St Lucia yesterday.

James produced an attacking innings which included 8 fours and a six to dominate an unbroken second wicket partnership of 84 runs with her captain, Malika Edward who scored 24.

Towards the end of her innings, James survived chances off consecutive deliveries from off-spinner, Amiah Gilbert.

Dominica Women won the toss, batted first and were dismissed for 91 off 35.2 overs after two of their batters were run out in the 7th over. They never recovered and suffered two more Run Outs. Captain, Pearl Etienne top-scored with 43 off 89 balls. She was involved in a fourth-wicket stand of 36 that took 71 balls. No other batter came close to double figures as their innings was stifled by St Lucia Women’s left-arm, spinners, Zaida James and Qiana Joseph, who bowled in tandem and conceded just 41 runs from their combined 20 overs, and took a wicket each.

Medium pacer, Nesha Alexander took 2-6.

The final scores: Dominica Women 91 off 35.2 overs, St. Lucia Women 92-1 off 14.3 overs.

St Vincent and the Grenadines Women had to settle for second place after they defeated Grenada Women by 101 runs in yesterday’s other match at the Gros Islet Playing Field.

St Vincent and the Grenadines Women batted first after winning the toss and made 228 off 41.4 overs.

Kimone Homer hit 75 off 71 balls with 14 fours and a six. She shared a second-wicket partnership of 63 with Cordel Jack (14), as well as a 67-run fifth-wicket stand with Nyasha Durrant (21). Homer was eventually dismissed in the 27th over with the St Vincent and the Grenadines Women’s total on 157. Jenna Frederick contributed 26. St Vincent and the Grenadines Women benefitted from 52 extras.

Captain of Grenada Women, Afy Fletcher took 3-23. Taylor Dickson had 3-54, Dellisha Francois 2-38.

Anisha Thomas and Rachael Francis, 37 each, gave Grenada Women a good start of 83 for no wicket before Vincentian off-spinner, Cordel Jack turned the innings upside down by taking 6-28, and was the architect of Grenada Women’s dramatic collapse from 122-3 to 127 all out. Jannellia Glasgow provided support to Jack with 2 for 25.

Afy Fletcher with 22 was the only other Grenadian batter to score double figures.

The final Scores: St. Vincent and the Grenadines Women 228 off 41.4 overs, Grenada Women 127 off 25.3 overs.

