West Indies Women’s Team’s CWI selects new head coaches

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has decided not to renew the contracts of West Indies Women’s Head Coach, Courtney Walsh, and Assistant Coaches, Robert Samuels and Corey Colleymore following a review of the team’s performance in recent times.

Under Walsh, who took over from Gus Logie in October 2020, West Indies Women won seven out of 24 Twenty/20 Internationals, and 11 out of 32 One Day Internationals.

The most noteworthy performances of the team in this period were the home and away series wins against Pakistan in 2021 and their advancement to the semi-final of the ICC 2022 50-Over Cricket World Cup.

In the recent ICC Twenty/20 Cricket World Cup in South Africa, the West Indies failed to qualify for knock-out stage after winning just two matches, against Pakistan and Ireland in the group stage.

One of the big developments during Walsh’s tenure was Deandra Dottin’s sudden retirement from international cricket. At the time of announcing her decision, Dottin had written on social media, “There have been many obstacles during my cricket career that I have had to overcome. However, the current climate and team environment has been non-conducive to my ability to thrive and reignite my passion.”

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

