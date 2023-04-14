National Netball Championships fixtures

Total Technology Netters defeated GECCU All Stars 35-24, and Sion Hill Sports Club beat Central Leeward Secondary School 22-15 yesterday afternoon in the Third Division of the Bank of St Vincent and the Grenadines National Netball Championships at the National Netball Centre at New Montrose.

At 5.00 p. m today, Chachara Stars will meet SVG General Services Maple in Division 4, and FOGSCO Maple will oppose Maple 2 in the Third Division at 6.00 p. m.

Both matches will be at the National Netball Centre at New Montrose.

