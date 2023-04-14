SVG is the largest contributor to UWI among OECS members

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is the biggest contributor to the University of the West Indies among members of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean states OECS.

This disclosure was made on NBC Radio this week, by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves who also holds the responsibility for tertiary education.

The Prime Minister said the government will be paying over five million dollars in economic cost this year.

He said with regards to the contribution made to the open campus, this country pays more than any other country within the OECS.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

