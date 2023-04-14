SVGCC Track and Field Championships award presentation slated for today

The presentation of Awards for this year’s St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Track and Field Championships will take place at 1.00 p. m today at the Student Union Building at the College’s Campus at Villa.

The Championships were held at the Sir Vincent Beache National Stadium at Diamond on 5th April when Mustangs Track Club emerged overall champions with 264 points. The Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies Year 2 were second with 211 points, and third were the Division of Technical and Vocational Education with 167 points.

Mustangs Track Club topped the Women’s Division with 150 points. The Division of Nursing Education finished second on 81 points, with the Division of Technical and Vocational Education third with 79 points.

The Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies Year 2 retained the Title in the Men’s Division with their total of 143 points followed by the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies Year 1 (100 points), and Mustangs Track Club, third on 94 points.

At this afternoon’s Presentation Ceremony, Awards will be presented to the winning Divisions as well as the outstanding individual athletes.

