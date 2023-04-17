National Junior Squash Championship titles announced

The National Junior Squash Titles were decided last weekend in the Vita Malt Junior Squash Championships at the National Squash Centre at Paul’s Avenue here in Kingstown.

Sixty-one matches were played across in eight divisions, the Boys Under-11s, Under-13s, Under-15s, Under-17s and Under-19s, and Girls Under-13s, Under-15s and Under-19s.

There was a round robin competitions in each Division, with each competitor having the choice of competing in a maximum of two age groups.

Savante Padmore won the Boys Under-11 Title, with Zavin Garrick second, and Za’Mar Welcome third.

The Girls Under-13 Championship was won by Caeli George. Amiyah Bascombe was second.

The Boys Under-13 Title was won by Savente Padmore. In second place was Raejon Dover with Aiden De Freitas third.

The Girls Under-15 Title went to Ciara George. Second was Caeli George and third, Naira-Sky John

Jayden George emerged Boys Under-15 Champion with Deron Lewis second and Raejon Dover third.

In the Boys Under-17 Championship, Jaydon Williams won the Title. Jayden George was second and Malachi Mc Master third.

Nadira Morgan won the Girls Under-19 Title. Second place went to Ciara George.

The Boys Under-19 Title went to Jaydon Williams with Jlan Mc Master second and Malachi Mc Master third.

