NBC Radio’s Medical Fund recipient express gratitude

Beneficiaries of NBC Radio’s Medical Fund are continuing to express gratitude to the Corporation for assistance in accessing medical aid.

The Corporation raises funds to replenish its Medical Fund through the hosting of its Annual Love Boogie Charity Dance.

One beneficiary of the Medical Fund, Loureen Cain said she received much needed assistance from NBC Radio when she had to access medical attention in Trinidad and Tobago, and she said this has changed her life.

Mrs. Caine is therefore encouraging everyone to support the NBC Radio Love Boogie Charity Dance on April 29th so that funds can be raised to assist other people who need medical assistance in the future.

