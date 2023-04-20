St. Lucia Boys Under 19 defeats SVG in yesterday’s match of the WINLOTT Windward Islands Boys Under-19 50-Overs Cricket Championship

St. Lucia Boys Under-19s remained unbeaten in this year’s WINLOTT Windward Islands Boys Under-19 50-Overs Cricket Championship by beating St Vincent and the Grenadines Boys Under-19s by 63 runs at the Daren Sammy Stadium at Gros Islet, St Lucia yesterday.

Both teams have qualified for the Final tomorrow at the same venue.

After St Lucia Boys Under-19s won the toss and batted first yesterday, their batsmen were kept in check by the St Vincent and the Grenadines Boys Under-19s bowlers.

Left-arm fast bowler, Devonte McDowall took 3-45, and Kirtney Franklyn had 2-53 as St Lucia Boys Under-19s were 174-9 before No. 8 batsman, Shawnil Edward (40) and No.11, Aaron Joseph (16) featured in an unbroken last wicket stand of 66 runs from 54 balls to take their team to a total of 240-9 off 50 overs. Jonathan Daniel (30), Royce Paul (23) and Bolton Sayers (21) made useful contributions. The team benefitted from 64 extras including 54 wides conceded by St Vincent and the Grenadines Boys Under-19s. In the final analysis, those extras were responsible for the defeat of St Vincent and the Grenadines Under-19s who were dismissed for 177 off 44.1 overs.

By the half way stage of their innings, St Vincent and The Grenadines Boys Under-19s who were 109-5. Joe Williams 32 and captain, Luke Wilson (21) led their team’s batting.

For St. Lucia Under-19 Boys, off-spinner, Royce Paul took 3-25, while Kevin Gassie, Shawnil Edward and Aaron Joseph had two wickets each.

The final scores: St Lucia Boys Under-19s 240-9 off 50 overs, St Vincent and the Grenadines Boys Under-19’s 177 all off 44.1 overs.

