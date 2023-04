The Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) says plans are in place for the hosting of the rural carnival activities, which are held annually as part of the Vincy Mas festivities.

The rural carnival activities will feature all components of Vincy Mas and will begin this Saturday, April 29th with the launch of P’Tani Mas.

Ashecia Sam tells us more in today’s Special Report.

