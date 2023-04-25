Participants to receive training in Public Health Emergencies this week

Participants of the second cohort of the Public Health Emergency Response System Enhancement Project are receiving training this week at the Seventh Day Adventist Church at Block 2000.

The five-day workshop is being funded by the Government of the Republic of China on Taiwan, in conjunction with the Mackay Memorial Hospital in Taiwan and the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment.

The sessions seek to train a number of Health professionals, the Police, Fire and Coast Guard services, The National Emergency and Management Organization, Red Cross, the Cadets and Prison personnel.

Director of Health Security, Donna Bascombe, expressed appreciation to Taiwan’s Ambassador Peter Sha-Li Lan and his team, along with the MacKay Hospital and the Government of Taiwan for their continued support.

She explained that the project includes basic life support training, advanced cardiac life support training to clinical and non-clinical staff, mass casualty training and the procurement of training and emergency response equipment for accident and emergency and fire services.

Bascombe said the capacity building activities being employed are geared at transforming the emergency response mechanism within the medical, fire and police departments here.

Ambassador Lan reiterated that the support given to emergency response stems from an understanding of the significance of building capacity and ensuring that the medical system takes care of everyone.

The Public Health Emergency Response Enhancement Project began in St. Vincent and the Grenadines in November 2022.

