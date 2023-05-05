Local Head of Site at UWI Open Camus retires

The University of the West Indies Open Campus, St. Vincent and the Grenadines Country Site, has announced that Deborah Dalrymple retired from active service as head of site of the University, on January 31, 2023, after serving the institution for over eleven years.

A release from the Open campus said Mrs. Dalrymple joined the staff at the Open Campus in September 2011 when she was appointed Head of Site.

The release said Mrs. Dalrymple brought a dynamism to the Open Campus which mushroomed into a tapestry of successes, culminating in the Site receiving an award for the Best Department in 2014/2015.

According to the release, during her tenure, Mrs. Dalrymple ensured that the staff was fully engaged in all activities of the Site. It said she gave critical support to the student body and insisted that the community be involved in the work of the Site.

The release added that Mrs. Dalrymple has left a strong foundation upon which the Open Campus will be built for the future.

It said the staff, students and friends of the University thank her immensely for her dedicated service and wish her all the very best in her future endeavours.

Camille Lakhram has assumed responsibility for the Site as Officer-in-Charge as of February 1st, 2023.

