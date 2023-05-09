St. Vincent and the Grenadines is continuing to receive support for various sectors of the economy, from the Republic of China, Taiwan.

Last Friday May 5th, Banana Farmers received fertilizers, spraying oils and fungicide, during a handing over ceremony at the Agricultural Input Warehouse.

Taiwan’s Ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, His Excellency, Peter Sha Li-Lan said the initiative was a collaboration between the Ministry of Agriculture and the Taiwan Technical Mission.

He said the farm supplies, valued at over 550-thousand dollars, were distributed to ensure quality and sustainability of the local banana industry.

Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar thanked the government of the Republic of China on Taiwan for their support to the agricultural sector.

Minister Caesar said the donation will go a long way towards ensuring food security and food sovereignty.

He added that this year, farmers have benefited from grants and assistance in fertilizer that would help with production and the government has subsidized the cost of fertilizer.

Chief Agricultural Officer, Renato Gumbs urged farmers to adopt a scientific approach to agriculture. Mr. Gumbs said this approach would increase productivity and quality of produce, with technology being efficiently utilized. He added that safeguarding of resources is also important so that the supply can adequately facilitate the demand.

