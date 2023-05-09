Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has said that King Charles III has tentatively commenced the conversation regarding reparation for native genocide and the enslavement of African bodies.

Speaking with the BBC, the Prime Minister noted that there are two developments which indicate that King Charles III is open to having a mature conversation about reparations for native genocide and the enslavement of African bodies.

The Prime Minister noted that Britain’s industrialization was fueled in part by the slave trade; by the enslavement of African bodies; and by the exploitation of resources in countries of the Caribbean.

Related