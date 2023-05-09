The Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment says there are now seven active cases of Covid 19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

In its latest update. the Ministry says five new cases have been reported. Three are from PCR tests and two from Rapid Antigen Tests.

Six persons are currently hospitalised with Covid 19.

Two are unvaccinated, one is partially vaccinated and three are fully vaccinated.

9619 cases of Covid 19 and 9,488 recoveries have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to date.

124 people have died from the virus.

And, 73,443 Covid 19 vaccines have so far been administered locally. 37,532 persons have received their first dose; 31,632 have received their second dose and 4,279 persons have received boosters.

