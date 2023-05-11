NBC’s Carnival Update – Thursday May 11th 2023

The Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) is promising Carnival lovers that they will be experiencing increased entertainment value for their money when they attend this year’s Ragga Soca Monarch competition which has been twinned with the event dubbed Evo.

C.E.O of the CDC, Ashford Wood said extensive discussions were held on this issue, before separating the Soca Monarch from the Ragga Soca Monarch competition.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Carnival update.

Related