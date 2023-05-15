West Indies Women’s and Men’s teams to tour Australia this summer

The West Indies Women’s and Men’s teams will tour Australia during the Australian summer. The dates and venues were confirmed by Cricket Australia (CA) yesterday.

The West Indies Women will tour in October this year for three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and three Twenty/20 Internationals (T20Is), while the West Indies Men will tour in January and February next year for two Tests, three One Day Internationals and three Twenty/20 Internationals.

The Women’s ODIs are part of the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Women’s Championship, while the Tests will be part of the 2023-2025 ICC Men’s World Test Championship.

The Women’s T20 International Series will open at the North Sydney Oval with two matches scheduled for 1st and 2nd October and will culminate with the third match at Allan Border Field in Brisbane on 5th October.

Following the Twenty/20 International Series, the West Indies Women will be involved in the One Day International series, which will commence on 8th October at Allan Border Field. They then go to Melbourne for the final two matches at the Junction Oval on 12th and 15th October.

The West Indies Women will first play their next international matches against Ireland Women in June and July before heading to Australia.

The schedule for Ireland’s Tour of the West Indies will be announced shortly.

The West Indies Men’s tour of Australia will start with the Test Series, playing for the Sir Frank Worrell Trophy, named in honor of the former West Indies captain and icon.

The 1st Test will be played at Adelaide Oval from 17th to 21st January next year. The 2nd Test will be a day/night match using the pink ball at The Gabba in Brisbane from 25th to 29th January.

Following the Tests, the West Indies will play three day/night One Day Internationals at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on 2nd February, the Sydney Cricket Ground on 4th February, and the Manuka Oval in Canberra on 6th February.

The three Twenty/20 Internationals will be at the Blundstone Arena in Hobart, Tasmania on 9th February, Adelaide Oval on 11th February, and Perth Stadium on 13th February.

