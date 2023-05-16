The Magnetic Resonance Imaging or MRI Machine has arrived and preparations are being made for the machine to be installed at the Modern Medical Complex in Georgetown.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said on Radio this morning that he was among officials in Georgetown yesterday when the machine arrived.

The Prime Minister said that a Company has already been contracted to carry out the installation process

According to Prime Minister Gonsalves, he is hopeful that the entire process will be completed by the middle of this year.

