The SVG Indian Heritage Foundation will commemorate Indian Arrival Day 2023 on June 1st.

A release from the Foundation says Thursday June 1st 2023 will mark the 162nd anniversary of the arrival of 2,474 Indians from India to SVG during the years 1861 to 1880.

The Annual Re-enactment of Indian Arrival day will take place on Sunday June 4th 2023 at 8.00 a.m. at Indian Bay.

A boat will arrive at Indian bay with persons dressed in Indian wear, followed by mock registration and despatch to the various estates will be done.

There will also be an official ceremony, with addresses from Dignitaries, a photo session and breakfast served to all in attendance.

Members of SVG Indian Heritage Foundation say they are continuing to demonstrate their appreciation and thanks to their forefathers, who remained in SVG, so that they could be here now.

