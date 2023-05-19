2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season projected to be slightly below average

This year’s Atlantic Hurricane Season has been projected to be slightly below average.

This was revealed by Forecaster at the Meteorological Services at the Argyle International Airport, Gregory Cato during an interview with NBC News.

Mr. Cato said the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane season which officially begins on June 1st and ends on November 30th is expected to produce 13 named storms, 6 hurricanes, and 2 major hurricanes.

Mr. Cato also outlined what the El Nino weather pattern is and how it will affect the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

He also noted that people should still remain very vigilant and not lower their guard.

